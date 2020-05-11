Here's how you'll be safely shopping for clothes as stores begin to reopen

Jake Sanders works at the Tommy Bahamas store, as the state of Florida enters phase one of the plan to reopen the state on May 04, 2020 in Stuart, Florida.

You might be thinking twice about venturing to the mall to try on clothes in a fitting room, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You're not alone.

Sixty-five percent of women said they will not feel safe trying on clothes in dressing rooms, due to the Covid-19 crisis, according to a survey by retail predictive analytics company First Insight. The firm fielded 1,066 responses from consumers on April 30. Meantime, 54% of men will not feel safe using dressing rooms, the survey found. Sixty-six percent of women, and 54% of men, said they will not feel comfortable working with sales associates in retail stores.

"The coronavirus has moved the industry away from high-touch to low-touch," First Insight Chief Executive Greg Petro said.

"The 'new normal' for retailers will be to work with shoppers in a hands-free way to help them to find what they need while also giving them the space to feel comfortable, particularly with high-risk groups," he said. "Not feeling safe trying on clothing also begs many questions on how retailers and brands will need to adapt their return and exchange policy in the coming weeks."

Retailers, especially those that sell apparel, are already scrambling to figure this out.

Macy's has said, as it reopens stores in phases, it will only leave open a few fitting rooms and will hold all merchandise tried on or returned for 24 hours. Kohl's is closing all of its dressing rooms until further notice and is holding returned items for 48 hours. Gap is also closing its fitting rooms and holding returned merchandise for a day.

"Our whole goal is to be the gold standard when it comes to safe retaining," Gap Chief Executive Sonia Syngal said in an interview.