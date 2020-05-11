Coronavirus live updates: South Korea warns of second wave of infections; global cases cross 4 million

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.09 million

Global deaths: At least 282,553

Most cases reported: United States (1,329,072), Spain (224,350), United Kingdom (220,449), Italy (219,070), Russia (209,688) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:20 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:25 am: Japan plans second package to combat economic impact

Japan is set to launch a second budget to help the country tide over the economic fallout from the pandemic, Reuters reported, citing the Nikkei newspaper. New measures will include aid for companies struggling to pay rent, and more subsidies for those hit by slowing sales, according to the report. — Weizhen Tan

8:10 am: South Korea warns of second wave of cases as it shuts night clubs and bars

South Korea on Sunday warned of a second wave of cases as a new cluster formed around a number of night clubs, according to Reuters. Just last week, the country eased restrictions as cases continued to fall, allowing businesses to reopen gradually and gatherings to take place. But on Saturday, the country shut down all night clubs, bars and discos in its capital Seoul after dozens of infections were linked to club goers, with authorities saying they were tracking a list of 1,500 people who had gone to those clubs. — Weizhen Tan

7:45 am: Global cases surpass 4 million