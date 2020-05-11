Coronavirus live updates: South Korea warns of second wave of infections; global cases cross 4 million

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:20 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Japan is set to launch a second budget to help the country tide over the economic fallout from the pandemic, Reuters reported, citing the Nikkei newspaper.
New measures will include aid for companies struggling to pay rent, and more subsidies for those hit by slowing sales, according to the report. — Weizhen Tan
South Korea on Sunday warned of a second wave of cases as a new cluster formed around a number of night clubs, according to Reuters. Just last week, the country eased restrictions as cases continued to fall, allowing businesses to reopen gradually and gatherings to take place.
But on Saturday, the country shut down all night clubs, bars and discos in its capital Seoul after dozens of infections were linked to club goers, with authorities saying they were tracking a list of 1,500 people who had gone to those clubs. — Weizhen Tan
The number of cases worldwide crossed 4 million as governments planned to reopen economies, raising risks of a second wave of infection. New outbreaks in Germany and South Korea were reported as both countries eased restrictions.
The number of deaths globally surpassed 280,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases in Russia rose, making the country among the five worst-hit globally, while France and Germany dropped down the ranks.
Italy, one of the worst-affected countries in the pandemic, reported its lowest daily death toll over the weekend, and its number of daily cases fell under 1,000 for the first time since early March, according to Reuters. — Weizhen Tan
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: Italy reports lowest daily virus death toll, UK outlines 'conditional' plan to slowly reopen