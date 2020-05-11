Coronavirus pandemic reinforces America's love for pickups as inventory tightens

Trucks come off the assembly line at GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 25, 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing life as we know it. But one thing the crisis hasn't changed is America's love of pickup trucks.

Boosted by 0% financing for up to 84 months, J.D. Power reports U.S. sales of pickups are outselling all passenger cars. Truck sales beginning this month were only off 1% compared to pre-pandemic forecasts, according to the firm.

"It continues to do and is doing rather spectacularly," Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power vice president of data and analytics said Wednesday. "For all intents and purposes, pickup trucks are running almost exactly where we would expect them to be on a volume basis."

During the coronavirus pandemic, pickup retail sales have significantly outpaced the industry. Pickup sales were only down by 9.4% during March and April compared with the same time frame last year, while car sales fell by 51.2%, according to J.D. Power. Overall retail sales across the industry dropped 41% in March and April from the same months last year, J.D. Power said.

Retail sales were expected to slow this year before the pandemic, but the outbreak caused demand to plunge even more. Retail sales do not include sales to fleet customers such as the government or businesses.