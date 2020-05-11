'A bill has to come due for China': White House advisor Navarro threatens coronavirus retaliation

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 22, 2020, in Washington, DC.

White House advisor Peter Navarro on Monday threatened retaliation against China for its role in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as tensions between the world's two largest economies continue to rise.

"A bill has to come due for China," Navarro said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's not a question of punishing them, it's a question of holding China accountable, the Chinese Communist Party accountable."

Navarro is one of the chief China hawks in President Donald Trump's administration and serves as the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

He declined to say whether he was advising the president to impose new tariffs or scrap the "Phase 1" trade deal reached between the two countries earlier this year.

"They inflicted tremendous damage on the world which is still ongoing," Navarro said. "We're up to close to $10 trillion we've had to appropriate to fight this battle."