Another study shows drug touted by Trump doesn't help coronavirus patients, but it can raise heart attack risk

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 7, 2020.

Another study shows that hydroxychloroquine — a drug President Donald Trump said showed promise in treating the coronavirus — doesn't help Covid-19 patients and, instead, places them at increased risk of heart attack.

Hydroxychloroquine taken in conjunction with azithromycin was associated with "significantly elevated levels of cardiac arrest" even after adjusting for factors such as sex, age, underlying health conditions and more severe illness, according to a new study in the JAMA Network published Monday.

Researchers at the University of Albany's School of Public Health analyzed more than 1,400 medical records of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 across 25 hospitals in New York.

"This observational study has given us an important early look at some key questions related to prescribing patterns of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and chloroquine," David Holtgrave, dean at the University of Albany's School of Public Health and a researcher working with the state, said in a statement to CNBC. "Unfortunately, we did not observe benefits of the most used drug (hydroxychloroquine with or without azithromycin) in this group of seriously ill, hospitalized patients."

Observational studies aren't considered as conclusive as randomized controlled trials because doctors can prescribe a variety of other drugs to treat an infection. The less formal process, however, can yield faster results and help with the approval process of some treatments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.