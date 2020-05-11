UK PM Boris Johnson's new 'stay alert' coronavirus warning criticized as 'confused' and 'nonsensical'

"Stay alert" is the new message from the U.K.'s coronavirus safety campaign, but it has caused confusion among the public and been rejected by devolved nations Scotland and Wales.

The British government updated its coronavirus campaign slogan to "Stay alert, control the virus, save lives," on Sunday, from its previous iteration, which mentioned the country's National Health Service: "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives."

But, as the U.K. has started to slowly ease its lockdown, communication experts have criticized the message for a lack of clarity.

Christopher Rickwood, an independent PR consultant, questioned why people had now been told to "Stay alert."

"Why change the messaging if the situation hasn't changed? It's nonsensical," he said in an email to CNBC.

"What we all need is crystal clear, unequivocal, straight-talking messaging that can't be misinterpreted or misunderstood. I understand the frustrations, but this confused new 'campaign' message feels like an attempt to give the illusion of progress and optimism when in reality very little has changed."

He added: "I would have stuck with 'Stay at home'. Simple, clear, direct — tough love all the way."

Joe Stubbs, VP and Global Brand Director at consultancy Interbrand, agreed that clarity is needed.

"'Stay alert' is open to misinterpretation. It's not absolute — at a critical moment, when people are looking for certainty. What are the public meant to be alert to — other people, signs of illness, a failure to social distance? " he wrote in an email to CNBC.