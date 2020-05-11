John Vaske

John joined Temasek in January 2017 as a Senior Managing Director. He is currently Head, Americas and Head, Agribusiness.

Previously, John was Co-Chairman of Global M&A in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs where he spent his entire career prior to Temasek. John joined Goldman Sachs in 1988 as an Analyst with the M&A team in New York. He relocated to Tokyo from 1989 to 1991 to help start the M&A practice before returning to New York.

He relocated to London in 2005 to lead the European Natural Resources Group. In March 2010, John returned to New York as Co-Head of the Natural Resources Group ultimately becoming Co-Chairman. John moved into his last role as Co-Chairman of Global M&A in 2015.

John is currently Chairman of the Board of PeacePlayers International, a member of the Board of Bottom Line New York and member of the Athletic Leadership Committee of Columbia University.

John graduated from Columbia University in1988 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.