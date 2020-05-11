MBA professor and ex-Wall Street banker: The No. 1 thing we're not teaching our kids enough of today

For more than four decades, I've worked closely with successful entrepreneurs, colleagues at the White House, the State Department, Goldman Sachs and the bright MBA students in my classes at Georgetown University School of Business. I've observed them and I've listened to their stories. Among the many valuable lessons they've taught me is the importance of teaching our children to embrace and take smart risks in life. These days, unfortunately, parents' expectations and need for control can put screws on that.

Start by giving your kids emotional support

Margot Bisnow, a researcher and author of "Raising an Entrepreneur," has long puzzled over the notion of risk-taking. She shed some light on the subject for me from a unique vantage point by asking a group of young and successful entrepreneurial risk-takers about how their were raised. Their answers were surprisingly consistent: They all had a parent or caregiver who believed in them, period. Being an entrepreneur is bruising and hard, full of self-doubt and fearfulness. Inevitably, your mind is swimming with voices, internal and external, urging you to give up, grow up and get a "normal" job. You need that one reassuring voice that believes in you, often when you don't see the way forward. One effective way to instill that voice in our children is to offer strong emotional support. Studies have shown that when kids are supported emotionally (e.g., parents practice gestures or acts of caring, acceptance and assistance), they are more likely to be proud of their skills, confident and fearless. But it's not about raising an entrepreneur. While strong emotional support might produce a gifted college dropout who launches a technology company, it might also produce a steady professional who earns a law degree and practices that craft dutifully, or a fifth-grade teacher who relishes shaping young minds. The path taken is almost irrelevant. The main thing is that they're able to face their fears and simply do it, whether they embark on what is perceived by others as high-risk or not.

Creating the right environment