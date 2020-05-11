Mnuchin says he's comfortable spending $3 trillion because Treasury can lock in very low rates

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 25, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the administration is unfazed with the federal government's historic $3 trillion in spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus thanks to the nation's very low interest rates.

"One of the reasons I do feel comfortable with us spending all this money is because interest rates are very low. And we're taking advantage of long-term rates," he told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "Between 10-years, 20-years, and 30-years, we're borrowing an awful lot of money long term so that we can lock in this $3 trillion dollar for a very, very long period of time."

Mnuchin said the Treasury would stop short of an actual refinancing where it bought back existing debt. He said the White House wants to seize the opportunity afforded by low interest rates in a sort-of "refinancing" without repurchasing existing Treasury notes from the marketplace.

"We obviously don't want to disturb the markets too much, but we're going to take advantage of refinancing all of our debt to make sure that we have very low rates. I think that's something that's a great opportunity for us," he said. "I don't think we need to buy back debt ... I think we have tremendous opportunities without having to buy back debt."

The Treasury secretary's comments came on the heels of historic government spending and emergency funding to help U.S. businesses cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump in March signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion piece of legislation known as the CARES Act that included hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency funding for small businesses struggling through state-imposed commerce closures.

