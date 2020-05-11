Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day, including a risky upgrade of Carnival

Stifel said in its downgrade of the ride sharing company that it sees a more "balanced" risk/reward.

"In reviewing our investment case for Lyft, we are challenged to continue to recommend shares at this time given the likely slow and uncertain path to recovery for the domestic ridehailing market. We think Lyft is managing as best as possible through this current period and do believe the company can emerge on the other side of this environment as a stronger, leaner company. We continue to support the company given secular growth trends, profit generation potential, and an innovation-focused team, however view shares are more fairly balanced on a risk / reward basis given significant near-term headwinds."