North Dakota's largest power plant looks set to close as the owner bets on wind energy

A 1,151-megawatt (MW) coal power station in North Dakota is set to be retired after it was deemed to have "lost value compared to other alternatives in recent years."

Announcing the decision at the end of last week, electric power supplier Great River Energy said it planned to shut down the two units of Coal Creek Station in the second half of 2022, adding that it was also "willing to consider opportunities to sell the plant."

Located roughly 50 miles north of Bismarck, the Coal Creek Station facility has a workforce of 260 and uses approximately 22,000 tons of lignite each day. According to Great River Energy, it is the largest power plant in North Dakota.

"Coal Creek Station is operated efficiently, safely and with pride by a dedicated and talented staff," David Saggau, Great River Energy's CEO and president, said in a statement. "We will make every effort to minimize impacts on our employees and the communities through this transition."

Looking ahead, Great River Energy, which operates as a not-for-profit cooperative, is aiming to purchase over 1,100 MW from new wind energy projects by late 2023, an investment of more than $1.2 billion. Among other things, it is also planning to modify a coal and natural gas-based power plant so that it's fueled solely by natural gas.

While other parts of the world, such as Britain, have seen their "reliance on coal for electricity" dwindle in recent years — it's fallen from 70% in 1990 to under 3% today, according to the government — the U.S. is a different story.

Preliminary figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that in 2019 coal's share of utility-scale electricity generation was 23.5%, second only to natural gas. The EIA states that North Dakota is responsible for 4% of total coal production in the U.S. and home to "the world's largest known deposit of lignite."

Nevertheless, the proposed shuttering of the Coal Creek Station could mirror a number of recent closures in Europe. In April, Austria's last operational coal-fired power station shut down, while in the U.K. two coal-fired facilities operated by SSE and RWE shut down on the same day at the end of March.