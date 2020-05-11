Paul Tudor Jones calls bitcoin a 'great speculation,' says he has almost 2% of his assets in it

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Longtime hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Monday that he believes Wall Street could be witnessing the historic "birthing of a store of value" through popular cryptocurrency bitcoin.

"It's a great speculation. I've just got something ... just over 1% of my assets in bitcoin. Maybe it's almost 2. That seems like the right number right now," Jones said Monday. "Every day that goes by that bitcoin survives, the trust in it will go up."

"If you take cash, on the other hand, and you think about it from a purchasing power standpoint: If you own cash in the world today, you know your central bank has an avowed goal of depreciating its value 2% per year," he added. "So you have, in essence, a wasting asset in your hands."

Jones, founder and chief executive at Tudor Investment Corp. and largely considered one of the best macroeconomic traders ever, told investors in a recent letter that he's betting on bitcoin as part of a far-larger strategy of maximizing profits.

He also told CNBC after the March 2020 market bottom that the stock market could shoot higher by June if Covid-19 cases began to peak. The S&P 500 is up more than 15% since those comments on March 26 and the Nasdaq Composite has since turned positive for 2020.

