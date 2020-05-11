Pentagon's Inspector General will evaluate US Navy's response to coronavirus outbreaks on vessels

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting training off the coast of California.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's Inspector General said Monday that it will evaluate the U.S. Navy's response to coronavirus outbreaks on vessels.

In a memo to the Department of the Navy, dated May 11, the Pentagon's Inspector General's office wrote that it "determine whether the Navy has implemented policies and procedures to prevent and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus-disease-2019 (COVID-19), on ships and submarines."

"In addition, we will determine whether mitigation measures that are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 were implemented across the fleet."

The latest revelation comes as the Pentagon conducts a deeper investigation into the handling of a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt which subsequently led to the firing of U.S Navy Capt. Brett Crozier and the resignation of then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

Over the weekend, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday was absent from a Saturday meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the White House. The Pentagon revealed Sunday that Gilday was self-isolating after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

"The CNO, Admiral Gilday, had contact with a COVID-positive family member and, although testing negative, will be quarantining this week," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. Navy reported on Monday a total of 2,162 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Of those confirmed cases, more than half are sailors that were either aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt or the USS Kidd.

Read the letter: