Richard Branson to sell up to $500 million in Virgin Galactic shares to help his other businesses

Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Galactic (C) poses next to George T. Whitesides (R), CEO of Virgin Galactic Holdings after ringing the First Trade Bell to commemorate the company's first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2019.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson is preparing to sell up to $504.5 million of his stake in space tourism company Virgin Galactic, according to company filings on Monday.

"Virgin intends to use any proceeds to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday and travel businesses that have been affected by the unprecedented impact of COVID-19," the company said in a press release.

The sale of up to 25 million shares of Virgin Galactic common stock will be made "from time to time by means of ordinary brokers' transactions," the company said. The offering represents just under 22% of Branson's total Virgin Galactic stake, which was valued at $2.32 billion as of Friday's close of $20.18 a share.

Shares of Virgin Galactic slipped 6% in premarket trading.

Virgin Group's airlines have been among those battered by the sharp decline in passenger air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Branson said both Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia would need government loans in order to survive.

