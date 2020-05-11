Saudi Arabia's austerity drive seen as 'decisive and necessary,' but could delay a consumer recovery

A picture taken on March 26, 2020, shows a car driving on a road next to the King Abdullah Financial City in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after the Kingdom began implementing an 11-hour nationwide curfew, on the day of an emergency G20 videoconference, to discuss a response to the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images) FAYEZ NURELDINE | AFP via Getty Images

Saudi stocks dipped on Monday during the Tadawul's morning trading hours on the news of the kingdom's unprecedented austerity measures meant to contain the budget deficit amid the oil price crash and coronavirus crisis. The fiscal measures come as the entire Gulf region is reeling from the double blow of global lockdowns and the lowest oil prices in two decades. The kingdom will triple value-added tax (a sales tax known as VAT) from 5% to 15% in July, suspend its cost of living allowance for public sector workers, and cut and delay projects part of Vision 2030, the multi-billion dollar initiative aimed at diversifying and reforming the Saudi economy. Total government spending cuts amount to 100 billion riyals ($26.6 billion), or roughly 10% of total expenditure from the original 2020 national budget. "With the oil price required for the budget to balance at just under USD80/barrel in 2020, these bold, decisive and necessary austerity measures are paramount to prevent a rapid deterioration of wealth buffers," said Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG Bank in Dubai. Brent crude is currently trading at roughly $30 per barrel, down more than 50% year-to-date and less than half of what Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget.

Still, the pain will be lasting, fiscal deficits will remain wide and demand will stay depressed for the foreseeable future, a reflection of the rest of the world amid the global pandemic and worst economic downturn in memory. The cost-cutting and revenue enhancing measures — while deemed necessary — may slow any eventual bounce-back. MUFG forecasts a domestic demand contraction of more than 4% for this year. "Further cuts to capital spending by the government will weigh on non-oil sector activity this year and probably next year as well, as government spending remains a key driver of non-oil activity despite efforts to diversify the economy," Khatija Haque, head of MENA research at Dubai-based Emirates NBD, wrote in a research note Monday. "Raising VAT when many households are already facing job losses and salary cuts is likely to exacerbate the decline in consumption this year and increase pressure on businesses." It's also likely to delay a recovery in spending for the kingdom in 2021, Haque wrote.

Buffered by strong currency reserves