Stock market live updates: Dow falls 100, second wave fears

Fred Imbert@foimbert
New York Stock Exchange building is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

7:27 am: Dow futures drop more than 100 points amid jitters about reopening the economy

U.S. stock futures fell Monday amid concerns that the global economy may be reopening too soon. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 150 points lower, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Those declines came after the Dow and S&P 500 posted back-to-back gains while the Nasdaq Composite was riding high after a five-day winning streak. South Korea warned of new coronavirus cases clustered in night clubs while Singapore and Japan reported new cases. —Imbert

