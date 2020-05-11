Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 335,300 people across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Cuomo said the number of new daily Covid-19 hospitalizations had returned to the level it was at when he issued a statewide closure of nonessential businesses nearly two months ago. The hospitalization figure, he said, "takes us right back to where we started this hellish journey."

He said that the state is looking to open its economy back up on a regional basis. The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday, but Cuomo recently signed an executive order enabling him to push back the deadline.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 79,528 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.1 million people and has killed at least 283,000 people.

— CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.

