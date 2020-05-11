Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.1 million people worldwide and killed at least 283,001, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

WHO is warning world leaders that there can be "no going back to business as usual" following the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended economies and wreaked havoc on nearly every country across the globe.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week countries cannot "let preparedness go by the wayside. As we work on responding to this pandemic, we must also work harder to prepare for the next one. Now is an opportunity to lay the foundations for resilient health systems around the world, which has been ignored for too long."

While reported cases are beginning to decline in regions such as western Europe, more cases are being reported every day in eastern Europe, Africa, southeast Asia, the eastern Mediterranean and the Americas, Tedros said.

