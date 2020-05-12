Big Tech is not fully immune to the coronavirus, Josh Brown says

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said investors may be too confident in the ability of Big Tech to fully recover from the coronavirus.

"I understand that the companies that will have the least trouble with an earnings recovery are the biggest companies in the indices, I get that. I just think we might be overstating the degree to which technology and consumer discretionary stocks are immune," he told CNBC's "Halftime Report."

"I do think that things like the ad budgets of Facebook and Google are not as rock solid as maybe we hope. I do think a lot of this front-end loaded shopping for consumer items might lead to a down quarter once we decide all of our homes are fully stocked up on these items."