Bill Gates: 'I wish I had done more' to call attention to pandemic danger

In the months since the novel coronavirus started spreading across the world, Bill Gates has been one of the most outspoken public figures with regards to the global response to the pandemic.

However, Gates says he wishes he had "done more" to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades. The pandemic has already killed nearly 290,000 people globally, including more than 80,000 in the U.S.

"I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger," Gates said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Monday.

To be fair, in addition to being a regular presence in television and podcast interviews about the pandemic in recent months, the billionaire and Microsoft co-founder was also on the record with warnings about the grave dangers presented by mass pandemics years before the Covid-19 outbreak.

For instance, Gates gave a TED Talk speech in 2015 warning people that an infectious virus was a greater risk to humanity than nuclear war, and he regularly called for world governments to step up their pandemic response plans.

(And Gates and his wife Melinda even shored up their own pandemic plans. "A number of years ago, we talked about, 'What if there wasn't clean water? What if there wasn't enough food? Where might we go? What might we do as a family?'" Melinda Gates told BBC Radio Live in April. "We had prepared, and had some food in the basement in case needed....")

Still, Gates now says he wishes he'd been more outspoken to successfully convince world leaders about the potential for a "once-in-a-century pathogen" — which he now believes SARS-CoV-2 to be — to wreak havoc on the world.

"I feel terrible," he told the Journal. "The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimize the damage."

Instead, Gates has been unsatisfied with government responses to the pandemic, which he predicted in one recent interview will end up costing the world "tens of trillions of dollars." The billionaire has been particularly critical of the U.S. response to coronavirus.