Back to school: Senior execs turned to online courses during the pandemic and here's what they learned

Executives have gone back to school during the coronavirus pandemic, as they learned to deal with a host of new challenges including closed stores, remote working and a shift to digital advertising.

They've had to up their e-commerce nous, work out how to use social media and manage employees whose myriad living situations are broadcast on video calls, training providers told CNBC.

Circus Street, a company that focuses on online courses, saw an increase in senior executives wanting to brush up on their social media skills, according to its CEO and co-founder Richard Townsend.

"You're going to need to be able to communicate more effectively with your audience … having to keep your customer base informed, that's the responsibility of everybody across the organization. It could be the senior leader tweeting something or somebody … in a customer service department," he told CNBC by phone.

Leaders have also been keen to learn the nuts and bolts of technology, as well as topics such as business strategy. "Understanding things like big data and ad technology, those are the subjects the most senior people need to learn because they need to sign off company-wide initiatives," Townsend added. In the past, leaders might have known "enough words to get me to the door," on a particular subject, but are now keen to gain more technical knowledge.

Circus Street reported steep increases in people learning over the weekend — perhaps as the pandemic sharpened people's career focus. It saw a 500% increase in people studying on Saturdays in March across its 42,000 users at all levels versus the month before, with upticks in people learning about digital marketing strategy and user experience.