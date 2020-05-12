Elon Musk defies officials in California, and Uber makes an offer for GrubHub: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Robert Frank takes a look at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how following through on his threats to leave California for Nevada or Texas could lead to a lower tax bill.



Here's what else you missed:



Tesla workers describe precautions inside factory as Musk and officials continue to fight over reopening

Tesla employees returned to work this week at the company's car plant in Fremont, California, as CEO Elon Musk reopened the facility in defiance of local Covid-19 health orders, bolstered by expressions of support from President Donald Trump and others. According to internal correspondence, some production lines were running more slowly than usual. But at least some shifts were working as early as Sunday, and Models 3, Y, S and X were all being produced at Tesla this week by Tuesday. Workers also described measures like staggered shift times and surgical masks to help stem the spread of Covid-19, and said that Musk showed up on the floor and worked during part of a shift on Monday.

Uber makes takeover offer for GrubHub, but both sides remain at odds on price

Uber has made an offer to buy food delivery company Grubhub, according to people familiar with the matter. The two companies have had discussions about an all-stock deal that would offer Grubhub shareholders 2.15 Uber shares for each Grubhub share, one of the people said. The people requested anonymity because the information is confidential.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns Congress reopening risks more outbreaks and backfires on local economies