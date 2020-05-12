European markets head for lower open as concerns rise over a second wave of coronavirus cases

European stocks are expected to open lower Tuesday as investors become increasingly concerned over a second wave of coronavirus cases.

London's FTSE is seen 16 points lower at 5,914, Germany's DAX is seen 64 points lower at 10,766, France's CAC 40 is seen 26 points lower at 4,462 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 146 points lower at 17,095, according to IG.

Global markets are closely tracking coronavirus developments after some countries have reported a resurgence in cases.

In Asia, where the coronavirus first hit, several countries including China and South Korea have experienced an uptick in cases after restrictions were eased. Germany has also seen the reproduction rate of the virus tick upward.

Public health experts — including those at the World Health Organization — have for weeks warned authorities against lifting containment measures too early, which could cause a rebound in new coronavirus cases.

Stocks in the Asia Pacific were lower during Tuesday afternoon deals, as Chinese inflation data for April missed expectations. The consumer price index for April rose 3.3% year-on-year, versus expectations of a 3.7% increase in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, China's producer price index for April declined 3.1% year-on-year, as compared to a 2.6% fall expected in a Reuters poll.

Earnings come from Allianz, Deutsche Post, E.On, Thyssenkrupp, Saudi Aramco and Morrison.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Yen Nee Lee contributed to this market report.