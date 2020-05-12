Judge will take outside advice before ruling on Justice Dept. request to dismiss charge against ex-Trump advisor Michael Flynn

Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, leaves Federal Court December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The judge asked by the Justice Department to dismiss its prosecution of ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn will first accept recommendations on whether he should do so from people not involved in the case, he said Tuesday.

The move by Judge Emmet Sullivan offers a rare chance for critics of Flynn, who briefly served as one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, to challenge and possibly thwart the Justice Department's controversial effort to dismiss the case, in which Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

But Sullivan's willingness to access the so-called amicus curiae, or friend-of-the-court briefs, also sets the stage for supporters of Flynn to lobby the judge to strongly accept the department's recommendation, which was filed last Thursday.

A group of former federal prosecutors were already planning to file an amicus brief as soon as the end of this week, NBC News reported.

The Justice Department's decision to drop the case has outraged many former prosecutors and ex-Justice officials.

"Given the current posture of this case, the Court anticipates that individuals and organizations will seek leave of the Court to file amicus curiae briefs," Sullivan wrote in an order posted in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Sullivan wrote that he would set a schedule for amicus submissions later.

And he cautioned, quoting the words of his colleague, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, that "while there may be individuals with an interest in this matter, a criminal proceeding is not a free for all."

More than two years after Flynn pleaded guilty, the Justice Department last week abruptly filed a motion to drop its charge following what Timothy Shea, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., called "a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information."

Shea's motion, which was supported by Attorney General William Barr, also cited the recent release of cache of previously undisclosed documents, including handwritten notes written by the FBI officials investigating Flynn.

Sullivan's order is the first time the judge has acted in the case since the Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution.

The order came minutes after Flynn's lawyer, Sidney Powell, filed a document agreeing with the Justice Department that "that the dismissal of this case meets the interests of justice and requests that this matter be dismissed immediately, with prejudice."

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flynn, 61, served only several weeks as national security advisor before being forced out in February 2017 after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States before Trump was sworn into office.

Flynn had told Pence he had not discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia, which led the vice president to defend him in television interviews. In fact, Flynn had discussed those sanction

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to having lied to FBI agents about what he and the then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, discussed.

As part of his plea, Flynn agreed to cooperate in the then-special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

His scheduled sentencing hearing a year later was dramatically aborted after Sullivan indicated he might send Flynn to jail if the retired Army lieutenant general did not postpone the proceeding

"Arguably you sold your country out," the judge had fumed at the hearing.

Sullivan then allowed Flynn to remain free pending sentencing to give him time to finish his cooperation with Mueller.

Months later, Flynn dismissed his legal team and hired a new criminal defense attorney, the Mueller critic Powell, who soon began efforts to undo the criminal case, accusing prosecutors of withholding exculpatory information from Flynn.