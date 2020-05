Visitors crowd around the Nvidia booth at the 2016 China Digital Entertainment Expo, known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai.

The coronavirus pandemic knocked the stock market off of record highs, but one major tech stock has now roared all the way back.

Chipmaker Nvidia closed at an all-time high of $322.62 per share on Monday, roughly $8 above its previous high from Feb. 19. It had fallen more than 37% to $196.40 per share on March 16.

Here's what's behind the comeback and whether it can keep going.