What to watch today: Stock futures rise after tech rally drove Nasdaq higher for sixth session

Casper Sleep (CSPR), the seller of mattresses and other sleep products, lost $1.23 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of an 84 cents per share loss. Revenue, however, beat Street forecasts, and its online platforms saw an increase in business as retail locations closed. Casper said the Covid-19 pandemic is having an impact on its revenue, and that it's furloughing some employees to save costs and cutting back on planned new store openings. Industrial equipment maker Ingersoll-Rand (IR) earned 25 cents per share for the first quarter, 3 cents a share shy of estimates. Revenue beat forecasts. The acquisition of Ingersoll-Rand by Gardner Denver was completed on Feb. 29, with Gardner Denver assuming the Ingersoll-Rand name. Novavax (NVAX) lost 58 cents per share, less than the 70 cents a share loss analysts were expecting. The biotech company's revenue topped estimates. Novavax also announced that the nonprofit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness will provide $384 million new funding for clinical trials of the company's experimental coronavirus vaccine. Eventbrite (EB) lost $1.71 per share for its first quarter, much wider than the 24 cents a share loss expected by Wall Street. The event management company's revenue was also well short of forecasts. Eventbrite said ticket sales trends have shown improvement from the mid-March low point, however. Eldorado (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) both saw double-digit declines in revenue for the first quarter, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. Caesars' revenue was down 14%, while Eldorado saw a nearly 26% decline. Eldorado announced a deal last year to buy Caesars for about $8.6 billion in cash and stock. PNC Financial (PNC) will sell its 22% stake in asset management giant BlackRock (BLK). PNC CEO William Demchak said the time was right to "unlock the value of our investment." Logitech (LOGI) reported a more than 23% rise in operating income for its latest quarter and a nearly 14% jump in sales, as the computer peripherals maker benefits from the increase in home-based work. Tencent Music (TME) posted better-than-expected profit for its latest quarter, although the China-based social entertainment company's revenue came in short of analysts' forecasts. Monthly average revenue per subscriber was down 13% during the quarter, although the number of paying users jumped 18.5%. Richard Branson's Virgin Holdings will sell as much as 12% of its Virgin Galactic (SPCE) space exploration unit, in an effort to boost the financial health of Virgin Group's travel and tourism businesses.

