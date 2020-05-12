Stock market live updates: Futures rise, Fauci testimony ahead

Citi raised its price target on Google-parent Alphabet to $1,600 per share from $1,400 per share on Monday evening. This implies a 13% rally in the next 12 months from Alphabet Monday's closing price of $1,403.59 per share. Citi said it raised its 2021 free cash flow estimate to $64 per share and continues to apply a 25x forward cash flow multiple. "We are updating our model to reflect 1Q20 results and latest post COVID outlook," Citi anlayst Jason Bazinet said in a note to clients. "We now model 5% year-on-year growth in 2020, with full-year revenue reaching $169.6 billion, and we expect 20% year-on-year rebound in 2021, with full-year revenue reaching $203.4 billion." Shares of Alphabet were flat in premarket trading on Tuesday. —Fitzgerald

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday as Wall Street stayed focused on the economy reopening. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 89 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up by 0.3% each. Those gains come after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched its sixth straight advance on Monday. That's the average's longest winning streak since December. The Nasdaq entered Tuesday's session up more than 2% for 2020. At one point, the index had fallen more than 25% year to date. Investors will turn their eyes to Washington as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gets set to discuss the economic reopening, among other issues concerning the coronavirus. —Imbert

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.