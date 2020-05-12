Sweden boosts elderly care spending as coronavirus death toll rises

The Swedish government said the funding boost should be enough to fund training for 10,000 people.

The Swedish government has pledged to spend an additional 2.2 billion Swedish krona ($226 million) on care for the elderly, as its death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise.

Sweden's government said Tuesday the funds would be used for the education and training of careworkers for the elderly.

This comes as Sweden, which controversially resisted a full lockdown, has seen the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 27,272 and its death toll reach 3,313, according to the latest figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Over half of the deaths, as of Thursday last week, had occurred in care homes.