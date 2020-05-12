Tesla workers describe precautions inside factory as Musk and officials continue to fight over reopening

Tesla Inc. vehicles are parked at the company's assembly plant in Fremont, California, U.S., on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Tesla employees returned to work this week at the company's car plant in Fremont, California, as CEO Elon Musk reopened the facility in defiance of local Covid-19 health orders, bolstered by expressions of support from President Donald Trump and others.

According to internal correspondence, some production lines were running more slowly than usual. But at least some shifts were working as early as Sunday, and Models 3, Y, S and X were all being produced at Tesla this week by Tuesday. Workers also described measures like staggered shift times and surgical masks to help stem the spread of Covid-19, and said that Musk showed up on the floor and worked during part of a shift on Monday.

Meanwhile, local health officials in Alameda County, where the factory is located, are not backing down. On Monday, they sent a letter to Tesla ordering the company to wind back down to minimum basic operations at the plant.

Among other things, the county wants Tesla to create a better plan for screening the workers for Covid-19. Tesla employees commute to the facility from Fremont and reaches far beyond, including by shuttles and public transit.

Alameda County District Supervisor Scott Haggerty said in press interviews that the county and Fremont district had previously devised a plan to allow Tesla to fully reopen by May 18. Musk was not satisfied and wanted to resume vehicle production sooner.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Monday that he was a long-time advocate and supporter of the company, and early adopter of its technology. "I have great expectations that we can work through at the county level the issue with this particular county, and this company, in the next number of days."