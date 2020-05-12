Twitter adds former Google VP and A.I. guru Fei-Fei Li to board as it seeks to play catch up with Google and Facebook

Twitter has appointed Stanford professor and former Google vice president Fei-Fei Li to its board as an independent director.

The social media platform said that Li's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) will bring relevant perspectives to the board. Li's appointment may also help Twitter to attract top AI talent from other companies in Silicon Valley.

Li left her role as chief scientist of AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) at Google Cloud in October 2018 after being criticized for comments she made in relation to the controversial Project Maven initiative with the Pentagon, which saw Google AI used to identify drone targets from blurry drone video footage.

When details of the project emerged, Google employees objected, saying that they didn't want their AI technology used in military drones. Some quit in protest and around 4,000 staff signed a petition that called for "a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology."

While Li wasn't directly involved in the project, a leaked email suggested she was more concerned about what the public would make of Google's involvement in the project as opposed to the ethics of the project itself.

"This is red meat to the media to find all ways to damage Google," she wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by the Intercept. "You probably heard Elon Musk and his comment about AI causing WW3."

"I don't know what would happen if the media starts picking up a theme that Google is secretly building AI weapons or AI technologies to enable weapons for the Defense industry. Google Cloud has been building our theme on Democratizing AI in 2017, and Diane (Greene, head of Google Cloud) and I have been talking about Humanistic AI for enterprise. I'd be super careful to protect these very positive images."