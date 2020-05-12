Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 337,000 people across the state as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said that New York will begin a phased reopening this week in some regions of the state and will allow industries at a low risk of spreading the coronavirus, including landscaping, tennis and drive-in movies, to resume operation statewide.

New York's statewide stay-at-home order expires Friday, but some regions will be allowed to relax rules more quickly than others. Three areas in upstate New York — the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley — have met the state's seven metrics to move to the state's phase one reopening plan, he said.

Phase one allows outdoor industries at a low risk of spreading the virus, like construction, to resume operation. It also allows curbside or in-store drop off and pickup for non-grocery retail stores. New York City, one of the state's 10 regions, has met just four of the seven criteria needed to reopen businesses as of Monday, according to a chart presented by the governor.

"This is the next big step in this historic journey," Cuomo said at a press conference at Rochester Regional Health.

