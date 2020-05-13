5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Futures rise after Nasdaq snaps winning streak

Investors will be looking for further guidance on the economic toll of the virus and where the Federal Reserve's historic monetary stimulus measures stand when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday. "The wild card here is the Fed can always step up their purchases" of assets, hedge fund pioneer Stanley Druckenmiller said Tuesday night. However, he said the stock market is historically overvalued. "The risk-reward for equity is maybe as bad as I've seen it in my career."

2. House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus bill

The House Democrats' latest coronavirus relief bill, set for a possible vote Friday, would face an uncertain future in the Senate. Republicans on Capitol Hill and the White House want to take a pause to see how the already unprecedented emergency fiscal and monetary measures work. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on CNBC's "Mad Money" called the $3 trillion package a "big ticket" bill for a "big problem."

The over-1,800-page bill includes nearly $1 trillion in relief for state and local governments, a second round of direct payments to Americans, about $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers, and $75 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. Democrats argue that rising Covid-19 infection rates and an unemployment rate not seen since the post-World War II era require further action by the government.

3. California state colleges plan virtual classes this fall

A virtual ghost town at California State University of Long Beach, which announced it will extend its closer through the end of the semester during this coronavirus pandemic in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Brittany Murray | MediaNews Group | Long Beach Press-Telegram | Getty Images

California is moving further into its reopening process, allowing some offices, malls and outdoor museums to resume operations with modifications, even as the 23-campus California State University System plans to offer most courses for the fall online. The decision comes as schools across the country consider what to do for the upcoming academic year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country's top virologists, told a Senate panel Tuesday that the U.S. will unlikely have medical responses to the pandemic ready in time for the new school year. U.S. cases approached 1.4 million Wednesday morning with over 82,300 deaths. Globally, total infections exceeded 4.2 million as fatalities neared 300,000.

4. New cases in South Korea linked to night clubs

People wearing protective face masks walk through the street at night in the Itaewon area of Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The human cost to reopening businesses continued to play out across Asia, as South Korea reported 26 new cases and one new death attributed to a cluster of infections linked to night clubs. At least 119 people from that cluster in recent days have tested positive for Covid-19, spurring fears of a second wave after South Korea began to ease restrictions intended to contain the virus. In China, health authorities called for continued vigilance even though the peak of its epidemic has passed. But in the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in seven provinces, including Hubei, where the outbreak originated late last year. On Monday, Shanghai Disneyland reopened for the first time in three months.

5. Federal pension fund is directed to halt Chinese stock investments

