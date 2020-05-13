Europe has new state aid rules — this is how they differ from the 2008 banking crisis

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 13: Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age and European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

There are now stricter conditions on how European governments can provide financial aid to companies struggling with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The European Union adopted new state aid rules in early March as a first step to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. These measures were revised for a second time on Friday after long and detailed discussions with the 27 European governments.

The most recent changes to state aid are "different" from what the EU did back in 2008 and 2009 in response to the banking crisis, Paolo Palmigiano, a partner at the law firm Taylor Wessing, told CNBC Tuesday.

The EU said Friday that "companies that were already in difficulty on 31 December 2019 are not eligible for aid." This is because their financial weakness is not deemed to be as a direct result of the pandemic.

In comparison, Palmigiano said that there was no such restriction during the global financial crisis.

"At the time, there were different banks that were solid and not solid. Here (with the latest state aid changes) if you were not in a good state on December 31, you wouldn't get it," he said.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has so far approved almost 1.9 trillion euros ($2.06 trillion) in state aid measures related with the ongoing crisis.

This includes a 7 billion euro package from the French government to Air France. In return, the airline will have to comply with more stringent environmental rules, such as cutting back the number of night flights.