Coronavirus live updates: Cases in Brazil spike as it has deadliest day with 881 deaths

Global cases: More than 4.2 million

Global deaths: At least 291,366

Most cases reported: United States (1,369,314), Russia (232,243), Spain (228,030), United Kingdom (227,741), Italy (221,216) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:45 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:45 am: China reports 7 new cases

China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported seven new cases, of which 6 were locally transmitted infections and one was imported, or attributed to a traveler from overseas. That brings the country's total to 82,926 cases, according to the NHC. There were no new deaths, the NHC said, with the total number of fatalities staying at 4,633. It also said there were eight new asymptomatic cases, where patients do not display symptoms of the disease. In all, 750 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation. — Weizhen Tan

8:30 am: Facebook warns that coronavirus is hampering its ability to moderate content

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Covid-19 has impacted the social network's ability to have humans review as many content moderation appeals as it previously could. In mid-March, the social network decided to send its content moderator contractors home for the sake of their safety. This decision reduced the number of human moderators available to review content. As a result, the company could only review 2.3 million content appeals between January and March, down nearly 26% compared to last year. Facebook is in the process of bringing its content moderator contractors back online. — Salvador Rodriguez

8:20 am: Cases in Brazil and Russia spike; global infections top 4.2 million

