Coronavirus live updates: Cases in Brazil spike as it has deadliest day with 881 deaths

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:45 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported seven new cases, of which 6 were locally transmitted infections and one was imported, or attributed to a traveler from overseas. That brings the country's total to 82,926 cases, according to the NHC.
There were no new deaths, the NHC said, with the total number of fatalities staying at 4,633. It also said there were eight new asymptomatic cases, where patients do not display symptoms of the disease. In all, 750 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation. — Weizhen Tan
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Covid-19 has impacted the social network's ability to have humans review as many content moderation appeals as it previously could.
In mid-March, the social network decided to send its content moderator contractors home for the sake of their safety. This decision reduced the number of human moderators available to review content. As a result, the company could only review 2.3 million content appeals between January and March, down nearly 26% compared to last year.
Facebook is in the process of bringing its content moderator contractors back online. — Salvador Rodriguez
Confirmed cases in Brazil surpassed Germany's on Tuesday. The South American country now has the seventh highest number of infections, with 177,602 cases reported, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil also recorded its deadliest day ever with 881 confirmed fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to 12,400 deaths, according to Reuters.
Russia also saw a spike as cases rose to 232,243, making the country the second worst hit, according to Hopkins data. Globally, infections topped 4.2 million. — Weizhen Tan
