Charts show Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm have 'a lot more room to run,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday revealed three semiconductor stocks that are worth buying into weakness after the stock market dropped for the second day in a row.

The "Mad Money" host said action in the stocks of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are showing bullish signs.

"In a market that's suddenly rolling over after an epic rebound from the lows, we need to circle the wagons around high-quality stocks that we can confidently buy into this newfound weakness, because they'll be able to make a comeback even if the economy doesn't," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer took technical pointers from chart analyst and author Bob Lang. Lang is the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net and contributor to RealStreet.com.

AMD and Nvidia produce gaming and data center chips, two sectors benefiting greatly from the stay-home orders that swept the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. Qualcomm produces chips that are key for the 5G wireless buildout.

"Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm all fit the bill, and the charts, as interpreted by Bob Lang, suggest that all three could have a lot more room to run," Cramer said.

During the coronavirus sell-off in the first quarter, all three stocks fell about 40% from their February peaks to March troughs, which Cramer suggested was ill-advised. Nvidia has since labored back to register a new high on Tuesday. AMD and Qualcomm have since recovered much of their losses.

Below are Cramer's reactions to the chart action of Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm: