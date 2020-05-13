What to watch today: Dow futures tracking for steady open after Nasdaq snapped winning streak

The House Democrats' $3 trillion, over-1,800-page coronavirus relief bill, set for a possible vote Friday, would face an uncertain future in the Senate. Republicans on Capitol Hill and the White House want to take a pause to see how the already unprecedented emergency fiscal and monetary measures work. (CNBC)

* House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it's a 'big ticket' bill for a 'big problem' (CNBC)

California is moving further into its reopening process, allowing some offices, malls and outdoor museums to resume operations with modifications, even as the 23-campus California State University System plans to offer most courses for the fall online. (CNBC & NBC News)



Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country's top virologists, told a Senate panel Tuesday that the U.S. will unlikely have medical responses to the pandemic ready in time for the new school year. U.S. cases approached 1.4 million Wednesday morning with over 82,300 deaths. Globally, total infections exceeded 4.2 million as fatalities neared 300,000. (CNBC)

The human cost to reopening businesses continued to play out across Asia, as South Korea reported 26 new cases and one new death attributed to a cluster of infections linked to night clubs. In China, over the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in seven provinces, including Hubei, where the outbreak originated late last year. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump and the Labor Department directed a board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars to halt plans to invest in Chinese companies. An international index, the Thrift Savings Plan, is set to start tracking later this year. China is included in its equities in a broad range of developed and emerging markets. (CNBC)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his 7½-year sentence in home confinement amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus, NBC News reported.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) struck licensing deals with five generic drug makers for production of its antiviral drug remdesivir in 127 countries outside the United States. Mylan (MYL), the world's largest generic drugmaker, is among them. (CNBC)'

Uber (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) are at odds over price in a possible takeover deal, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. Uber is said to be in talks to acquire Grubhub and combine the food delivery service with its own Uber Eats business. Uber also filed to offer $750 million in senior notes that would be due in 2025.