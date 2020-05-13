Skip Navigation
Tech

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan's joint venture to revamp health care loses its CEO

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Haven's Dr. Atul Gawande is stepping down as CEO.
  • He will now serve as chairman of the board of directors, the company announced Wednesday. 
Atul Gawande
Lisa Lake | Getty Images

Haven's Dr. Atul Gawande is stepping down as chief executive and will serve as the company's chairman of the board of directors, the company announced Wednesday. 

Gawande said in a role that the transition will shift his focus from day-to-day management and support the company's strategy, board and leadership. Haven said Wednesday it is searching for a new CEO, and its COO Mitch Bestses will run the company's day-to-day operations in the meantime.

"It will also enable me to devote time to policy and activities addressing the immediate and long-term threats to health and health systems from COVID-19," Gawande said in a statement. "As I reflected on how I could best contribute, this is an ideal role."

A joint venture between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan, Haven is aimed at providing health care for their 1.2 million combined employees. The company is designed to combat rising health care costs and improve over all care.

