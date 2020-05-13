NASA estimates having SpaceX and Boeing build spacecraft for astronauts saved $20 billion to $30 billion

Nearly a decade ago, NASA began awarding Boeing and SpaceX with funding to build spacecraft that the agency could use to get its astronauts to the International Space Station.

Under the Commercial Crew program, NASA awarded SpaceX about $3.1 billion and Boeing about $4.8 billion over the past decade to develop spacecraft to replace the Space Shuttle. SpaceX developed its Crew Dragon capsule, which is set to launch astronauts for the first time later this month, while Boeing developed its Starliner capsule.

Although the program is about three years behind in delivering on the goals it outlined, NASA believes Commercial Crew program has been cost effective.

A NASA presentation published on Wednesday outlined just how much the agency expects the Commercial Crew program will save taxpayers.

"While not done yet, [Commercial Crew] is poised to save the Agency approximately $20B-$30B, and provide two, independent crew transportation systems," NASA said.