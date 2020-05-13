Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Sports

NBA drops Spalding as maker of official basketball after more than 30 years

Jabari Young@JabariJYoung
Key Points
  • Spalding, the maker of the world's first basketball and exclusive manufacturer of NBA basketballs, will end it's partnership with the league after this season.
  • The NBA will now use Wilson as the maker of its official game balls. 
The NBA Playoffs logo and Official Spalding Balls before a game.
Andrew D. Bernstein | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

There's a new ball coming to the National Basketball Association.

The NBA has parted ways with longtime sporting goods company Spalding, which produces the NBA's custom made basketballs. The new game ball will be manufactured by Chicago-based company Wilson, starting with the 2021-22 season, according to a person familiar with the matter. Spalding made the NBA's basketballs for over 30 years. Yahoo News previously reported that the NBA ended its deal with Spalding.

The financial terms of the NBA's partnership with Wilson were unclear.

The end of the NBA's partnership with Spalding comes as a bit of a surprise. The company, which begin making the basketballs exclusively for the NBA starting in 1983, just advised the league on cleaning equipment once games resume from the Covid-19 stoppage.

After 30 years using leather balls, the company switched to a synthetic version of basketballs in 2006 only to suffer backlash. Spalding eventually sought feedback from players before making another switch. The company, which produced the world's first basketball in 1894, became the official backboard of the NBA in 2009.

Wilson is owned by Finland based company Amer Sports.

VIDEO6:4106:41
There's significant pent-up demand for sports: Bruin Sports Capital's Pyne
The Exchange