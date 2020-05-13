This options trader won an $11 million bet on biotech. Now they're doubling down

The IBB Nasdaq Biotech ETF is on fire as companies in the space race to be among the first to develop a coronavirus treatment. In roughly two months, the ETF is up nearly 30%, and touched a new all-time high on Tuesday before pulling back toward the end of the day.

The entire run has been terrific news for one options trader, who cashed out on a bet to the tune of $11 million, and is using the proceeds to place another $4 million wager that the space is headed even higher.

Optimize Advisors President Michael Khouw broke down the details of the trade Tuesday on "Fast Money."

"We need to look back to April 1, when this trader bought 8,000 of the June 120-calls. [Tuesday], they sold those for an $11 million profit, took the proceeds and then spent $4 million to buy 11,000 of the June 138-calls.

"Obviously the trader, who was previously bullish and profited handsomely from this position, has now made an even larger-sized bet that this run in (IBB) can continue," said Khouw.

This trader isn't the only one wagering that the biotech breakout is just beginning either. As Khouw would also point out, more than five times the average daily volume of IBB call contracts traded hands in Tuesday's session. The equity itself also saw plenty of action, trading at its highest volume level since March 12.

The IBB was down in Wednesday's session.

