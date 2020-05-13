US says it won't use Russian ventilators sent to it by Moscow after deadly hospital

A view of St George's Municipal Hospital after a fire, five patients dead on ventilator support in the intensive care unit. The hospital was one of the first in St Petersburg to be repurposed as a medical centre to treat infectious diseases like pneumonia, including that caused by the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. has said it will not use the Russian ventilators sent to it by Moscow while an investigation is carried out into their safety, following a deadly hospital fire in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told CNBC Wednesday that it would not start using the "Aventa-M" ventilators after they were cited as the possible cause of a fire in the St George Hospital, in St Petersburg, that killed five patients with Covid-19.

The victims were in an intensive care unit and on ventilators at the time of the incident, Russian news agencies reported; 150 other people were evacuated from the hospital.

Russia has stopped using the Aventa-M model of ventilator until an investigation into the hospital fire is complete, state news agency Tass reported Tuesday. Sources at the hospital were reported by news agencies as saying that the fire could have been caused by one of the these ventilators short-circuiting.

FEMA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, confirmed to CNBC that the same model of ventilator had been sent to the U.S. from Russia in early April, during a scramble for medical equipment as the coronavirus pandemic raged in the New York area.

"At the beginning of April, Russia sent a shipment of medical supplies, including Aventa M ventilators, to the U.S.," a FEMA spokesman told CNBC.

"At the time, a severe ventilator shortage was projected in New York (NY) and New Jersey (NJ), so the ventilators were delivered to warehouses owned by the two states."

The spokesman said that a flattening of the infection curve meant the ventilators were not needed, but were held in reserve in case the situation worsened. "The ventilators have not been deployed to hospitals," he added.

FEMA told CNBC that "out of an abundance of caution, the states are returning the ventilators to FEMA" and added that "the conclusion(s) of the investigation being conducted by the Russian authorities into the fire in St. Petersburg will help inform our decision regarding any future use of the ventilators."