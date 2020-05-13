Stock market live Wednesday: Dow futures higher, waiting on Powell, tech stocks gain

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

7:52 am: Powell appearance likely to focus on economy, negative rates

The market will hear Wednesday morning from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is expected to address the weakening national economy and the potential for negative interest rates. Powell will appear at 9 a.m. on a webcast with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Though it's not clear if the events are connected, the appearance was scheduled just after futures traders last week began making bets that the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate would go negative by the end of the year. Powell and other Fed members have repeatedly pushed back on the kinds of negative rates that are prevalent in much of Europe and in Japan. – Cox

7:50 am: Big Tech rises in the premarket

Shares of the biggest tech companies all traded higher in the premarket Wednesday, a day after they rolled over and pressured the broader market into a sharp decline. Facebook gained about 0.5% before the bell along with Amazon and Apple while Netflix shares advanced 0.9%. Google-parent Alphabet rose 0.8% and Microsoft traded 0.5% higher. These stocks have been among the best performers since the S&P 500 hit a bottom on March 23. —Imbert

7:40 am: Stock futures rebounding