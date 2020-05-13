Tencent posts first-quarter beat as users turn to hit mobile games during coronavirus lockdown

Tencent reported earnings that beat expectations thanks to a strong performance in its gaming business and better-than-expected results out of its financial technology and advertising units.

Here's how Tencent did compared to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Revenue of 108 billion Chinese yuan ($15.2 billion) vs. 101.4 billion yuan estimated. That's a 26% year-on-year rise.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company hit 28.9 billion yuan vs. 23.83 billion yuan estimated. That's a 6% year-on-year rise.

"Games serve important roles in keeping players entertained and connected, especially during the stay-at-home period. For mobile games, our studios released attractive content and our publishing teams ran compelling in-game events and activities, resulting in higher DAU (daily active users)," Tencent said in a statement.

Online games revenue grew 31% year-on-year to 37.3 billion yuan. Total smartphone game revenue came in at 34.7 billion yuan for the March quarter. Analysts at investment bank Jefferies had expected a revenue figure of 31.6 billion yuan. Mobile games got a boost from Tencent's hit titles including "Honor of Kings," which saw new upgrades during the quarter, and "Peacekeeper Elite."

Meanwhile, PC game revenue fell around 17% to 11.8 billion yuan, which Tencent attributed to the temporary closure of internet cafes and the "soft performance" of a game called "DnF" which stands for "Dungeon & Fighter."