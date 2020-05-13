A third of the world could live in places as hot as the Sahara desert by 2070, WEF warns

Three billion people could live in places as hot as the Sahara desert within 50 years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Wednesday.

The warning came after scientists found that a third of the world's population could be forced to endure "unliveable" circumstances by 2070 if decisive action was not taken to halt climate change.

A research team made up of experts from the U.S., China and Europe analyzed rising global temperatures, comparing them to average climatic conditions over the last 6,000 years. Their findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last week.

Unless moves were made to reverse the damage wreaked on the environment by greenhouse gases, one in three people could live in areas where temperatures matched the hottest parts of the Sahara today, according to the scientific study. This could become a reality within decades, the researchers found, with average temperatures for that percentage of the population projected to be above 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit).

The researchers took population growth projections into account in the study. Today, less than 1% of the earth's land surface currently experiences this climate, scientists said — but by 2070, almost 20% of the planet's land area would reach those temperatures.