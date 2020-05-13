Trump on China: '100 Trade Deals' wouldn't make up for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Japan, June 29, 2019. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said any benefits from the U.S. China trade deal he signed in January pale in comparison to the damage that has been caused by what Trump called "the plague from China." It was unclear whom Trump was referring to when he said "dealing with China is a very expensive thing to do." The White House declined to comment. But after months of Trump resisting pressure to explicitly tie U.S.-China trade relations to the bilateral coronavirus blame game, the tweet was one of several signs in recent days that Trump may be changing tack.

Investment restrictions

On Monday, Trump and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia directed the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to halt plans to invest in Chinese companies. In a letter, Scalia wrote that the current plan to invest federal savings would place "billions of dollars in retirement savings in risky companies that pose a threat to U.S. national security." Scalia also linked the move directly to the coronavirus, warning that these same Chinese companies could face sanctions for what he claimed were "culpable actions of the Chinese government with respect to the global spread of the [coronavirus]". As an independent agency, the FRTIB is not legally bound to follow the directive. Late last year it rejected a similar request from senators to divest from Chinese firms. Moreover, experts say that there is no mechanism under international law that allows a country to be held liable for a global pandemic. Nonetheless, the move represented a ratcheting up of financial pressure on Beijing, which is already under immense strain from the collapse in demand for Chinese goods caused by global pandemic.

Hacking accusation

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. put further pressure on China when the FBI, in a joint statement with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said it is investigating "the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by [China] affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors." The hackers have been caught attempting to "identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property" and public-health data related to coronavirus research, said the FBI. "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options."

Trade deal status quo?