Watch live: House coronavirus subcommittee to hold a briefing on reopening US economy

The House subcommittee tasked with overseeing the country's coronavirus response is scheduled to hold its first briefing on Wednesday where members will discuss reopening the nation's economy.

The select oversight committee was unveiled in early April by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to oversee the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts slated to testify before the House subcommittee are include Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Affairs; Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute; Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association; and Mark McClellan former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Wednesday's briefing comes a day after the nation's top health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, testified before lawmakers. Fauci warned Congress that some states are prematurely reopening businesses, risking additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus cases, particularly among the most vulnerable populations.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. and 4.3 million people globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

