Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 338,400 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo is working toward reopening regions of the state as hospitalizations and infections from Covid-19 continue to decline. Three areas in upstate New York — the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley — are ready to move into phase one of the state's reopening plan, he said on Monday.

Phase one will allow permitted regions to resume manufacturing, construction and agricultural operations as well curbside pickup or in-store drop-off for non-grocery retail stores, Cuomo said. Businesses that reopen will have to implement safety precautions outlined by the state, including social distancing practices, strict cleaning standards and continuous health screening of employees, he said.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 82,389 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.2 million people and has killed at least 292,316 people.

