Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people worldwide and killed at least 292,316, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

WHO is warning world leaders that there can be "no going back to business as usual" following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has upended economies and wreaked havoc on nearly every country across the globe.

On Monday, the agency said that several countries that have lifted coronavirus restrictions and reopened businesses, including China, have seen jumps in coronavirus cases, underscoring the "challenges that may lie ahead."

In the U.S., some states are beginning to reopen businesses even as models suggest it will lead to a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths over the next couple of weeks.

