Your 401(k) match may be in jeopardy. Here's what you should do

As companies look to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of them have or will soon stop matching their employees' 401(k) contributions.

That can make it harder for you to stay on track with your savings.

During the financial crisis of 2008-09, nearly 1 in 5 employers that offered a 401(k) plan match pulled back their contributions. Some experts expect the current recession to be even more brutal, and many companies have already turned off the spigot into their workers' nest eggs.

Someone in your human resources department may be able to discuss if your company match is on the chopping block. There might be other ways to find out, as well.

"This is the kind of information that would be released in an earnings conference call to analysts if your employer is publicly traded," said Scott Puritz, co-founder and managing director of Rebalance, which helps clients with 401(k) rollovers.

Sometimes smoke doesn't lead to fire. "Many companies during the 2008 crisis warned that they would suspend or end matching and then did not do so," Puritz said.

"Nevertheless, what's coming next in terms of the pandemic's ultimate economic impact is impossible to predict."

Here are two steps that can help you prepare.