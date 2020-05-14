5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow to drop after 4.5% three-session losing streak

The fuel for Wednesday's tough day on Wall Street was downbeat remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He said more needs to be done to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis. However, Powell did add that U.S. growth should see a substantial recovery once the outbreak is brought under control. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr turned over his cellphone to FBI agents in response to a search warrant served on him as part of a federal investigation of stock sales he made early in the coronavirus outbreak, NBC News confirmed on Thursday. The North Carolina Republican has said he made the decision to sell based on public information and not on anything he learned in his role as a senator.

2. Millions more jobless claims expected

Economists expect the government's jobless claims data to show 2.7 million additional first-time filings last week. That level, while still historically off the charts, continues a slowdown in the pace of claims in recent weeks. The coronavirus crisis peak in initial claims was 6.6 million for the week ended March 28. The latest seven weeks of data show 33.5 million people have filed for unemployment insurance. The report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Last Friday, the government's April employment report confirmed the carnage of the weekly claims numbers, with nonfarm payrolls dropping by 20.5 million and the unemployment rate rising to 14.7%, both post-World War II records. The so-called real unemployment rate, which includes workers not looking for jobs and the underemployed, surged to 22.8% last month.

3. Tesla, Amazon issue worker-related announcements

Tesla's head of human resources warned the company's California employees that if they're called back to work but choose to stay home due to Covid-19 concerns, they could lose unemployment benefits. CEO Elon Musk reopened the company's main U.S. car plant in Fremont, California, this weekend, in defiance of county health orders. Amazon is again extending wage increases and double overtime pay for its workers through May 30, but both policies will come to an end in June. While keeping up hazard pay, Amazon continues to face criticism for its decision to end its unlimited unpaid time off policy. A company spokesperson said Amazon continues to provide flexibility for employees with its leave-of-absence option.

4. Trump to name an ex-Glaxo executive as vaccine czar

Dr Moncef Slaoui, chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Research and Development, speaks at the opening of a new clinical imaging center at Hammermith hospital in west London, Wednesday, June 13, 2007. Graham Barclay | Bloomberg via Getty Images

5. Trump warns larger companies to return PPP loans

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Governors of Colorado and North Dakota on May 13, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images